Planning a cookout or last‑minute grocery run this Independence Day? Here’s your guide to Georgia stores staying open July 4, 2025, with links so you can confirm hours before heading out:

🛒 Major Grocery Chains

Publix All Georgia locations will be open regular hours July 4th. For store hours, check your local Publix: Publix Store Locator.

Kroger (including Harris Teeter) Kroger stores in Georgia will be open, but hours vary by location—best to call ahead. Example: Harris Teeter, now under Kroger, serves Metro Atlanta customers. View local Kroger/Harris Teeter hours: Kroger Store Locator.

Walmart Supercenters & Neighborhood Markets Most will observe normal hours, though some locations may close between 6 a.m.–11 p.m.—confirm locally. Use Walmart’s store finder: Walmart Store Finder.



🥬 Discount & Specialty Grocers

🧢 Regional & Local Chains

Piggly‑Wiggly Georgia locations often follow 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on July 4th—check your local store. Hours vary by your area.

Winn‑Dixie Though recently trimming stores, remaining Georgia locations are generally open on July 4th—verify with local branches. Local hours check recommended.



⚠️ Tips Before You Go

Store Hours May Vary Widely

Chains like Kroger, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Sam’s Club may shift schedules. Always double-check your specific store. Pharmacies & Services

In-store pharmacies (Publix, Kroger, Walgreens) often have different holiday hours or will be closed. Plan ahead if you need prescriptions. Costco Will Be Closed

Georgia Costcos traditionally close on July 4th—head there before or after the holiday.

📌 Quick Comparison Table

Store Open on July 4? Typical Hours* Publix ✔ Yes Regular hours Kroger ✔ Yes Varies per location Walmart ✔ Yes Regular—usually 6 a.m.–11 p.m. Whole Foods ✔ Yes Regular hours Aldi ✔ Yes ~9 a.m.–4 p.m. Trader Joe’s ✔ Yes Closed early (~5 p.m.) Sam’s Club ✔ Yes (limited) 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (check local) Piggly‑Wiggly ✔ Yes ~6 a.m.–9 p.m. Winn‑Dixie ✔ Yes Varies—call ahead Costco ✘ No Closed

*All hours are approximate and may vary; verify via links.

✅ Bottom Line for Georgia Shoppers

If you’re stocking up for July 4th or need to run out really quick because you forgot something, your best bets in Georgia are Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Aldi, and others listed above. Just double-check specific store hours—especially for specialty chains and pharmacies.