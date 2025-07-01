Planning a cookout or last‑minute grocery run this Independence Day? Here’s your guide to Georgia stores staying open July 4, 2025, with links so you can confirm hours before heading out:
🛒 Major Grocery Chains
- Publix
- All Georgia locations will be open regular hours July 4th.
- For store hours, check your local Publix: Publix Store Locator.
- Kroger (including Harris Teeter)
- Kroger stores in Georgia will be open, but hours vary by location—best to call ahead.
- Example: Harris Teeter, now under Kroger, serves Metro Atlanta customers.
- View local Kroger/Harris Teeter hours: Kroger Store Locator.
- Walmart Supercenters & Neighborhood Markets
- Most will observe normal hours, though some locations may close between 6 a.m.–11 p.m.—confirm locally.
- Use Walmart’s store finder: Walmart Store Finder.
🥬 Discount & Specialty Grocers
- Sam’s Club
- Clubs in Georgia will be open, though hours are modified (e.g., 10 a.m.–6 p.m. for Club members; early access for Plus members).
- Confirm your local club: Sam’s Club Locator.
- Aldi
- Typically open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on July 4th in Georgia—hours may vary.
- Check local store details: Aldi Store Locator.
- Trader Joe’s
- In Georgia, expect early closure, around 5 p.m. Confirm your store’s time: Trader Joe’s Finder.
- Whole Foods Market
- Most Georgia Whole Foods stores remain open for regular hours.
- Check local hours: Whole Foods Store Locator.
🧢 Regional & Local Chains
- Piggly‑Wiggly
- Georgia locations often follow 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on July 4th—check your local store.
- Hours vary by your area.
- Winn‑Dixie
- Though recently trimming stores, remaining Georgia locations are generally open on July 4th—verify with local branches.
- Local hours check recommended.
⚠️ Tips Before You Go
- Store Hours May Vary Widely
Chains like Kroger, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Sam’s Club may shift schedules. Always double-check your specific store.
- Pharmacies & Services
In-store pharmacies (Publix, Kroger, Walgreens) often have different holiday hours or will be closed. Plan ahead if you need prescriptions.
- Costco Will Be Closed
Georgia Costcos traditionally close on July 4th—head there before or after the holiday.
📌 Quick Comparison Table
|Store
|Open on July 4?
|Typical Hours*
|Publix
|✔ Yes
|Regular hours
|Kroger
|✔ Yes
|Varies per location
|Walmart
|✔ Yes
|Regular—usually 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
|Whole Foods
|✔ Yes
|Regular hours
|Aldi
|✔ Yes
|~9 a.m.–4 p.m.
|Trader Joe’s
|✔ Yes
|Closed early (~5 p.m.)
|Sam’s Club
|✔ Yes (limited)
|10 a.m.–6 p.m. (check local)
|Piggly‑Wiggly
|✔ Yes
|~6 a.m.–9 p.m.
|Winn‑Dixie
|✔ Yes
|Varies—call ahead
|Costco
|✘ No
|Closed
*All hours are approximate and may vary; verify via links.
✅ Bottom Line for Georgia Shoppers
If you’re stocking up for July 4th or need to run out really quick because you forgot something, your best bets in Georgia are Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Aldi, and others listed above. Just double-check specific store hours—especially for specialty chains and pharmacies.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.