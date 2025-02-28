Track Your IRS Tax Refund: What You Need to Know

As tax season continues, the Internal Revenue Service is encouraging taxpayers to use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on its website to track the status of their refunds.

Taxpayers who file electronically can typically check their refund status within 24 hours of filing. Those who submit paper returns may need to wait about four weeks before the tool provides updates. The service is available online and through the IRS2Go mobile app.

The IRS updates the tool once daily, usually overnight. To check a refund’s status, taxpayers will need their Social Security or individual taxpayer identification number, their filing status, and the exact refund amount.

Most refunds are issued within 21 days for taxpayers who file electronically and opt for direct deposit. Delays can occur due to incomplete or inaccurate returns, corrections to tax credits, or bank processing times. The IRS will notify taxpayers by mail if more information is required.

The deadline to file 2024 tax returns, pay any taxes owed, or request an extension is April 15. Additional tax filing resources are available at IRS.gov.