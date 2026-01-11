Listen to this post

Local law enforcement agencies are reminding residents what signs may indicate human trafficking as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11.

What’s Happening: Police say trafficking can be hard to spot, but certain behaviors or situations may signal a problem.

What to Look For: Signs that may indicate trafficking include:

Someone who appears frightened, controlled, or unable to speak for themselves

Someone who avoids eye contact, seems unusually anxious, or gives inconsistent information

Someone who shows signs of restricted movement or is never left alone

A minor with an unrelated adult who speaks on their behalf

Someone who does not have access to their own identification, money, or phone

What Human Trafficking Is: Human trafficking is a crime where someone is forced, coerced, or deceived into labor or commercial sex acts. It can happen to adults and children. Victims may be controlled through physical force, threats, debt, or psychological manipulation.

What to Do: If you see a situation that concerns you, call your local police non-emergency line. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

The National Hotline: The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text 233733.