Snellville, Ga / USA - 03 13 20: View of a Publix logo at the entrance of the store
Photo by madvideos.gmail.com on Deposit Photos

Your grocery shopping plans just got more complicated for New Year’s Day, with Georgia’s biggest retailers scaling back their hours or shutting down entirely.

What’s Happening: Costco is closing all warehouses on January 1. Most Publix stores will cut their hours short with select locations closing at 7 p.m. while most others close at 8 p.m. Most Kroger family stores will stay open but with different hours depending on which location you visit.

What’s Important: Don’t count on your usual grocery run working out on New Year’s Day — you’ll need to shop ahead or hunt for stores with limited hours.

How This Affects Real People: Whether you’re hosting a New Year’s Day party or just need milk for your coffee, your shopping options will be seriously limited with Costco closed and shorter hours everywhere else.

The Timeline: The holiday schedule kicks in on Thursday, January 1, with normal hours returning January 2.