Your grocery shopping plans just got more complicated for New Year’s Day, with Georgia’s biggest retailers scaling back their hours or shutting down entirely.

What’s Happening: Costco is closing all warehouses on January 1. Most Publix stores will cut their hours short with select locations closing at 7 p.m. while most others close at 8 p.m. Most Kroger family stores will stay open but with different hours depending on which location you visit.

What’s Important: Don’t count on your usual grocery run working out on New Year’s Day — you’ll need to shop ahead or hunt for stores with limited hours.

How This Affects Real People: Whether you’re hosting a New Year’s Day party or just need milk for your coffee, your shopping options will be seriously limited with Costco closed and shorter hours everywhere else.

The Timeline: The holiday schedule kicks in on Thursday, January 1, with normal hours returning January 2.