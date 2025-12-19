The man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage unit, ending a multistate search.

What’s Happening: Authorities say Claudio Neves Valente, 48, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday evening inside a storage facility where he rented a unit. Investigators believe he acted alone and are tying him to two fatal attacks.

What’s Important: Police believe Neves Valente carried out the mass shooting at Brown University that killed two people and wounded nine others. Investigators also say he is responsible for the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor at a home in Brookline earlier in the week.

The Timeline:

• Saturday: A shooting at Brown University left two people dead and nine wounded

• Monday: MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was fatally shot at his Brookline home

• Thursday: Authorities located Neves Valente dead in New Hampshire

What Authorities Know: Neves Valente briefly attended Brown University during the 2000–2001 academic year as a graduate student studying physics. University officials say he had no current connection to the school.

Investigators linked him to a rental vehicle seen near Brown University. After leaving Rhode Island, authorities say he altered the vehicle’s license plate to avoid detection. Surveillance footage later showed him near Loureiro’s residence and then entering the New Hampshire storage facility where his body was found.

Officials say Neves Valente and Loureiro previously attended the same academic program in Portugal during the late 1990s. Neves Valente later obtained permanent resident status in the United States and most recently lived in Miami.

What Remains Unclear: Investigators say many questions remain, including the motive behind the attacks and why the locations and victims were chosen.