Thousands of cases of salad dressing and barbecue sauce used in food service have been recalled after plastic material was found in an ingredient, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What’s Happening: Ventura Foods, a California-based company, recalled 3,556 cases of salad dressing and 700 cases of barbecue sauce after discovering black plastic planting material in granulated onion used during production.

The recalled products were shipped to seven retail customers at 42 locations across 27 states.

What’s Important: Some recalled items carry the Hidden Valley Ranch name, but the company says shoppers do not need to check store shelves.

A Hidden Valley Ranch spokesperson said the recalled item was a one-gallon container made for food service, was never distributed, and was produced by Ventura Foods, a third-party manufacturer.

Where The Products Went: Officials did not release a full list of retailers that received the recalled products. Costco Food Court and Costco Service Deli were listed for some of the Caesar dressing items.

Products Recalled:

Italian Salad Dressing, 1 gallon

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, 1 gallon

Ventura Caesar Dressing, 2,000 pound

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, 1 gallon

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, 1 gallon

Caesar Dressing for Costco Service Deli, 23.62 pound

Caesar Dressing for Costco Food Court, 32 pound

Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch, 1 gallon

Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce, 12 pounds

Where It Was Distributed: The recalled products were sent to Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Timeline: The recall began Nov. 6. On Dec. 4, the FDA labeled it a Class II recall, meaning the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, and serious health problems are considered unlikely.