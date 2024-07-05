Teen Missing in Tybee Island Waters: What We Know

A 16-year-old teen is missing after disappearing beneath the water near Tybee Island’s “Back River” on the morning of July 5th. Emergency personnel responded to the Inlet Avenue beach access area just before 11 a.m. following reports of swimmers in distress.

🚓 The Details: The incident occurred when two 16-year-olds were struggling in the water, and their family noticed their distress. Beachgoers assisted in rescuing one of the teens, but the other teen vanished beneath the water and did not resurface. Tybee Island Police and Lifeguard personnel, with assistance from the United States Coast Guard, Chatham County Marine Patrol, and the Marine Rescue Squadron, are currently searching for the missing teen.

📊 By The Numbers:

Incident time: Just before 11 a.m.

Involved parties: Two 16-year-old swimmers

Rescued: One teen by family members and beachgoers

Missing: One teen

🔜 What’s Next?: The search for the missing teen is ongoing, with continued efforts from the involved agencies. Updates will be provided by the Tybee Island Police Department as the situation progresses.