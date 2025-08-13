Further investigation by the Atlanta Police Department reveals that a man who was shot and killed by a private citizen while attempting an armed robbery at a gas station on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in Atlanta.
What We Know: Police now say the man who died in a May shooting on Martin Luther King Junior Drive was in the middle of committing an armed robbery when he was shot.
Officers responded to the call around 9:28 p.m. on May 27 at 1565 Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, officials have reclassified the death as a “felon killed by a private citizen.”
By The Numbers:
- Time of shooting: 9:28 p.m.
- Date: May 27, 2025
- Location: 1565 Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW
- Status: 1 confirmed fatality
In Context: According to Georgia law, a private citizen may use deadly force during a forcible felony, such as armed robbery. Police did not release the name of the deceased or the person who fired the shot.
Take Action: The case remains open as police continue to gather information. Anyone with additional details can contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
