Further investigation by the Atlanta Police Department reveals that a man who was shot and killed by a private citizen while attempting an armed robbery at a gas station on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in Atlanta.

What We Know: Police now say the man who died in a May shooting on Martin Luther King Junior Drive was in the middle of committing an armed robbery when he was shot.

Officers responded to the call around 9:28 p.m. on May 27 at 1565 Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, officials have reclassified the death as a “felon killed by a private citizen.”

By The Numbers:

  • Time of shooting: 9:28 p.m.
  • Date: May 27, 2025
  • Location: 1565 Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW
  • Status: 1 confirmed fatality

In Context: According to Georgia law, a private citizen may use deadly force during a forcible felony, such as armed robbery. Police did not release the name of the deceased or the person who fired the shot.

Take Action: The case remains open as police continue to gather information. Anyone with additional details can contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

How to Read and Understand The News

When reading news, remember:

  • Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
  • Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
  • Events happen whether we accept them or not
  • Good reporting often challenges us
  • The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.
  • Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever.

Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:

  1. What evidence supports this story?
  2. Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
  3. What would change my mind?
  4. Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?

Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.