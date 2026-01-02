Rome police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen in the area in December.

What’s Happening: The Rome Police Department is searching for Haley Holbrook, a white woman who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and is missing her upper front teeth.

What We Know: Holbrook was last known to be in the Rome area in December. She has previously stayed at shelters in the region and may be transient, according to police. Family members have not had in-person contact with her for some time and are concerned for her well-being.

How to Help: Anyone who has seen Holbrook recently, knows where she may be staying, or has information that could help locate her should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5121 or call 911.