Hinesville police are asking for your help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

What’s Happening: Myeshia Johnson was last seen on November 30 near Bula Lane in Hinesville. She has been missing for nine days.

What’s Important: Police need anyone with information about where Myeshia is to call them right away at (912) 368-8211 or dial 911.

What She Looks Like: Myeshia is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

What To Do: If you have seen Myeshia or know where she might be, contact the Hinesville Police Department immediately. Any information could help bring her home safely.