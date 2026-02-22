Listen to this post

Chatham County police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who left her home on St. George Boulevard on the morning of Feb. 6 and hasn’t contacted her family since.

What’s Happening: ChaMani NaMya Warthaw was last seen at 7 a.m. leaving her home, She’s 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has long braids that reach to the middle of her back. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of a star on her right hand.

What She Was Wearing: ChaMani was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and a black skully hat. She was carrying a black Nike bag.

What’s Important: ChaMani hasn’t been in contact with her family since she left, and they’re very concerned, police said. The Chatham County Police Department is the lead investigative agency in this case.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information about ChaMani’s whereabouts should contact the Chatham County Police Department. Police said information from other sources may not be accurate at this time.