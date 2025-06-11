Woodstock police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Her name is Rome White. Officers say she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, heading south on South Cherokee Lane.
🚨 What We Know: Police say Rome White’s last known location was South Cherokee Lane. She had on a blue tee and shorts when she disappeared. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 right away.
🕵️ Why It Matters: Families in Woodstock are concerned for Rome’s safety. Community support is crucial in missing child cases, where every second counts.
☎️ How to Help: If you have seen Rome, or know anything about where she might be, call 9-1-1 so police can bring her home.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.