Woodstock police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Her name is Rome White. Officers say she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, heading south on South Cherokee Lane.

🚨 What We Know: Police say Rome White’s last known location was South Cherokee Lane. She had on a blue tee and shorts when she disappeared. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 right away.

🕵️ Why It Matters: Families in Woodstock are concerned for Rome’s safety. Community support is crucial in missing child cases, where every second counts.

☎️ How to Help: If you have seen Rome, or know anything about where she might be, call 9-1-1 so police can bring her home.