Gwinnett County police are searching for a 37-year-old woman who vanished after leaving a local hospital more than a week ago.
What’s Happening: Victoria Arzu was last seen walking out of Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville on November 8. She has not been heard from since.
What’s Important: Police need your help finding Arzu. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown and pink braids. She was carrying a pink and light blue backpack when she disappeared.
What You Can Do: Anyone who has seen Arzu or knows where she might be should call 911 right away.
The Sources: Gwinnett County Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.