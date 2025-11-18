Gwinnett County police are searching for a 37-year-old woman who vanished after leaving a local hospital more than a week ago.

What’s Happening: Victoria Arzu was last seen walking out of Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville on November 8. She has not been heard from since.

What’s Important: Police need your help finding Arzu. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown and pink braids. She was carrying a pink and light blue backpack when she disappeared.

What You Can Do: Anyone who has seen Arzu or knows where she might be should call 911 right away.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Police Department.