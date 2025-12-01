Two young sisters from Augusta have been missing for days after they were seen getting into a car with a woman no one knows.

What’s Happening: Queen Golden, 12, and Q’uasia Golden, 15, were last seen on Saturday, November 22, on the 3200 block of Kevin Drive around 10 a.m.

The girls got into a gray SUV with a Black woman that police have not identified.

What’s Important: Queen is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black bonnet. She was carrying a pink backpack. Q’uasia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a purple bonnet.

What You Can Do: Anyone who has seen Queen or Q’uasia Golden or knows where they are should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.