Canton Police confirmed that 70-year-old James “Greg” Powell, who had been missing, was found dead at Red Top Mountain on Friday night.

What’s Happening: Police identified Powell’s body after Bartow County officials called them to the Red Top Mountain area Friday evening. He has been removed from missing person databases.

What’s Important: Investigators say there are no signs of foul play. The Bartow County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine how Powell died.

Between the Lines: Powell’s family has been notified of his death. He was missing since Sunday.

The Sources: Canton Police Department