Canton Police confirmed that 70-year-old James “Greg” Powell, who had been missing, was found dead at Red Top Mountain on Friday night.
What’s Happening: Police identified Powell’s body after Bartow County officials called them to the Red Top Mountain area Friday evening. He has been removed from missing person databases.
What’s Important: Investigators say there are no signs of foul play. The Bartow County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine how Powell died.
Between the Lines: Powell’s family has been notified of his death. He was missing since Sunday.
The Sources: Canton Police Department
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.