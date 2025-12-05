Richmond County deputies are searching for a teenage boy who disappeared from his home Thursday night.

What’s Happening: Kaiden Griffin was last seen around 8:45 p.m. at his home on the 3300 block of Forest Estates Drive. The 15-year-old left on foot, but investigators do not know which direction he went or what he was wearing.

What’s Important: Kaiden is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

The Case: The sheriff’s office assigned case number 2025-239896 to Kaiden’s disappearance.