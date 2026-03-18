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Henry County Police are asking the public to help find Brent Williams, a Stockbridge man who left his home on Lakeshore Drive on March 17 and has not returned.

What’s Happening: According to police, Williams is known to have an altered mental status, meaning his thinking or awareness may be impaired. The case has been classified as a critical missing person investigation.

What’s Important: Williams is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 169 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing ACU-style camouflage pants and a brown leather jacket.

Last Seen: A community member reported seeing Williams on Fairview Road around noon heading east.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information can contact the Henry County Criminal Investigations Division at 770-288-8299, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips, videos, and photos by text to 770-220-7009.