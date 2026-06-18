A 15-year-old boy has been missing from Cobb County since April 17, and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

What we know: Dontaevious Harris was last seen on Favor Road. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. What he was wearing when he disappeared is not known.

What’s new: More than two months have passed since Harris was last seen. No information about where he might be has been made public.

What this means for you: If you know where Harris is or have seen him, call Investigator K. Wedekind at (770) 499-4648 or email Kyle.Wedekind@cobbcounty.gov. Reference case number 26-05597.