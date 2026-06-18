A 15-year-old boy has been missing from Cobb County since April 17, and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.
What we know: Dontaevious Harris was last seen on Favor Road. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. What he was wearing when he disappeared is not known.
What’s new: More than two months have passed since Harris was last seen. No information about where he might be has been made public.
What this means for you: If you know where Harris is or have seen him, call Investigator K. Wedekind at (770) 499-4648 or email Kyle.Wedekind@cobbcounty.gov. Reference case number 26-05597.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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