AUGUSTA — A 17-year-old boy has been missing since Friday morning, and authorities are asking the public for help finding him.
What’s happening: Jermaine Xavier Wesby was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. He may be in the Thomson area, which is about 35 miles west of Augusta in McDuffie County.
What we know: Wesby is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The clothing he was wearing when he left is not known.
If you know something: Anyone with information about Wesby’s whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.