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What’s happening: Jermaine Xavier Wesby was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. He may be in the Thomson area, which is about 35 miles west of Augusta in McDuffie County.

What we know: Wesby is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The clothing he was wearing when he left is not known.

If you know something: Anyone with information about Wesby’s whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.