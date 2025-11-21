Columbus police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Kamyiah Edmond, who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

What’s Happening: Kamyiah was last seen near the 3400 block of 8th Avenue on Nov. 18 around 4 p.m. She was reported missing the next day.

What’s Important: Kamyiah is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and tan slides.

How to Help: Anyone with information about Edmond’s location should call 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-3449, or lead investigator Cpl. Ashley Branham at 706-225-4383.

The Sources: Columbus Police Department.