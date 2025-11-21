Columbus police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Kamyiah Edmond, who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
What’s Happening: Kamyiah was last seen near the 3400 block of 8th Avenue on Nov. 18 around 4 p.m. She was reported missing the next day.
What’s Important: Kamyiah is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and tan slides.
How to Help: Anyone with information about Edmond’s location should call 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-3449, or lead investigator Cpl. Ashley Branham at 706-225-4383.
The Sources: Columbus Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.