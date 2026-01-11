Listen to this post

Clayton County police are searching for 14-year-old Darra Jackson, who left her home without permission on January 10 and has medical conditions that may affect her well-being.

What’s Happening: Darra was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on January 10 after leaving her home in the 500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive. The case has been designated a Mattie’s Call, which Georgia uses for missing persons who have a proven physical or mental disability.

What’s Important: Darra has medical conditions that may impact her well-being, according to Clayton County Police. She is known to frequent the northern Riverdale area and downtown Jonesboro.

What She Looks Like: Darra is Black and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair with blue highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white crosses and decorative studs, and black Crocs.

What to Do: Anyone who has seen Darra or has information about where she is should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or call 911.