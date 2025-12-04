Clayton County police are asking residents to help find 17-year-old Demetrius Johnson, who went missing in Ellenwood before school on December 3. Officers say his family and police are concerned and want him found safe.

What’s Happening: Clayton County officers went to the 5000 block of Martin Circle in Ellenwood on December 3, 2025, around 11 p.m. after a report of a missing person. Police say Demetrius was last seen that morning, around 7 a.m., before school.

Police shared this description from their alert:

Age: 17

Height: listed by police as “5’96”

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black jacket, black pants, and black shoes

Carrying: A clear bookbag

What To Do If You See Him: Police say anyone who sees Demetrius or knows where he is should call right away. The Clayton County Police Department asked people to call 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911.

What’s Important: Police are treating this as a missing person case and are asking the public to share his photo and description to help bring him home.

The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.