Update: According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Sarah Lukehart has been located. The original article is below.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sarah Lukehart, who was last seen near Hickory Flat Highway and Stringer Road in Canton.

What We Know: Lukehart was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie, blue sweatpants and blue Croc shoes. The sheriff’s office assigned the case number SO26-001216.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not release Lukehart’s age or when she was last seen.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information about Lukehart’s whereabouts can contact the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at (678) 493-4200.