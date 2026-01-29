Update: According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Sarah Lukehart has been located. The original article is below.
The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sarah Lukehart, who was last seen near Hickory Flat Highway and Stringer Road in Canton.
What We Know: Lukehart was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie, blue sweatpants and blue Croc shoes. The sheriff’s office assigned the case number SO26-001216.
What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not release Lukehart’s age or when she was last seen.
What You Can Do: Anyone with information about Lukehart’s whereabouts can contact the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at (678) 493-4200.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.