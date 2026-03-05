Listen to this post

Canton police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman described as at-risk.

What’s Happening: The Canton Police Department posted on Facebook asking the public to help locate 19-year-old Sarah Vivian Lukehart. Officers believe she is on foot near the Walmart on the city’s main commercial corridor and in surrounding neighborhoods.

What’s Important: Police have increased their presence in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

How This Affects Real People: Residents near the Walmart and nearby neighborhoods may see a higher number of officers in the area while the search is active.