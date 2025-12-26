What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lamika Blackwell Dangerfield was reported missing by her caregiver. According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen on December 24, around 7 p.m., inside the 60 block of Davis Street.

Deputies say Dangerfield is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs about one hundred forty pounds. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Dangerfield has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

What’s Important: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may know where Lamika Blackwell Dangerfield is to contact them. The agency says people can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

