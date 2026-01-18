Listen to this post

What’s Happening: Cotiangco was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 1300 block of Walton Way. Cotiangco is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.

What We Know: Cotiangco is known to frequent the 1500 block of Walton Way, near where Cotiangco was last seen.

How to Help: Anyone with information about Cotiangco’s location can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.