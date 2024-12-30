Albany Police Need Help Finding Missing Man with Severe Health Conditions

Albany police are asking for the community’s help to find a man with multiple medical and mental health conditions who has been missing since December 28.

Just The Facts:

Lafayron Lester, 31, was last seen at 7 p.m. on December 28 at 902 West 2nd Avenue, the site of E & I Helping Hands.

According to police, he has Autism, Acute Psychosis, Schizoaffective Disorder, Asthma, Bipolar Disorder, and Chronic Schizophrenia.

Lester was wearing a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

The Details: Authorities say Lester’s health concerns make his disappearance urgent. Family members fear his conditions may make him disoriented or put him at risk.

Police are asking residents to review security footage and check nearby areas where Lester may have sought shelter.

How You Can Help: If you have seen Lafayron Lester or have any information, contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Neighbors can also spread the word through social media to help bring Lester home safely.