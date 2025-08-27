Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Patrol are on the scene of what he called a “horrific act of violence” at a Catholic Church in south Minneapolis.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said in a social media post.

The shooting was reported at Annunciation Church, which is also the site of a Catholic school.

A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Outside the school, parents were picking up their children, who wore the green polos that are the school uniform.

Jeremy Graff, 50, lives two blocks from the school and said he’s lived in the south Minneapolis neighborhood his whole life. He said his neighbors messaged him around 8:45am to say they heard a round of gunshots near the campus. He said he has about a dozen friends with kids who go to the school.

“I would like to say it’s surprising, but it’s really not nowadays,” Graff said.

Another neighborhood resident, who declined to give his name, said he lives four blocks away and woke up to about 30 gunshots around 8:20 and came to Annunciation.

