Cobb County residents can now find and vote for the brightest holiday light displays in their neighborhoods.

What’s Happening: Cobb EMC posted its annual Holiday Lights map showing the best residential light displays across the county.

Voting for favorite displays opens Dec. 1 on the Cobb EMC Facebook page.

What’s Important: Cobb Travel and Tourism also created a list of special displays that won TV shows, feature music that plays along with the lights, and other standout shows. The list helps families plan which displays to visit this season.

