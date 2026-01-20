WARNER ROBINS — A water main break on S. Davis Drive near Clay Street in Warner Robins is causing traffic delays as city crews work on repairs.
What’s Happening: City crews are responding to a water main break on S. Davis Drive near Clay Street. The city says minimal service impact is expected.
What’s Important: Motorists should use caution and expect possible delays while repairs are underway.
The Path Forward: Repairs are currently underway, though the city has not provided a timeline for when the work will be complete or when traffic will return to normal.