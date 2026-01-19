Listen to this post

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will meet with the Gwinnett County Association of Educators after the teachers group called for a moratorium on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What’s Happening: The teachers association sent a letter to Sheriff Keybo Taylor on Jan. 15 asking the sheriff’s department to pause cooperation with ICE. The letter cited what it called ICE killings of unarmed civilians, warrantless kidnappings, home invasions, attacks on peaceful protestors, detention of educators, and use of pepper spray on students.

What the Teachers Say: “ICE’s continued operations in Gwinnett County make every Gwinnettian less safe,” the association wrote. “The presence of unidentified and unaccountable masked agents in our community puts students and educators at serious risk. Every moment they remain endangers children, educators and families.”

The group said enrollment in Gwinnett Public Schools has dropped by several thousand students since ICE activity increased in 2025. The letter said absenteeism has increased dramatically and families are keeping students home to keep them safe from ICE.

“Our Board is composed of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who believe that this is not a partisan issue; it is a moral one,” the association wrote. “Sheriff Taylor, we urge you to act now and put a moratorium on all cooperation of the Sheriff’s Department with ICE.”

The Sheriff’s Response: Sheriff Taylor said Jan. 19 the office learned of the concerns through the public letter.

“As such, we are taking immediate steps to meet with the group, as we have with other community leaders, civic rights organizations, and elected officials for a candid conversation regarding this delicate matter,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the sheriff’s office “is committed to serving all residents of Gwinnett” and maintains “an unequivocal, consistent posture of service to our community, adherence to the Constitution, and institutional accessibility.”

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not say whether it would pause cooperation with ICE or when the meeting would occur.