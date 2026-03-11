A second bridge arrived at the Little River Park construction site in Woodstock on this week, the city announced.

What’s Happening: The City of Woodstock confirmed the delivery Tuesday evening. The park remains under active construction and has not yet opened to the public.

What’s Important: The city is asking people to stay off the trails until an official opening is announced. Officials say entering the site early is a safety risk and could slow down the project.

The Path Forward: The city said it is getting closer to opening but did not provide a specific date.