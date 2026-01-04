A candlelight vigil brought dozens of Savannah residents together Saturday evening to honor 14-year-old Marcus Anderson, who died in a hit-and-run incident on December 28.

What’s Happening: Community members gathered at the intersection of Ferguson and Glade Avenues, where the fatal crash occurred. Attendees shared memories of Anderson and prayed together at the January 4 vigil, held one week after the crash.

What’s Important: Two men have been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run. They face charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction.

How This Affects Real People: The Anderson family has established a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $17,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

The Process: Georgia law requires drivers to stop at accident scenes, especially when injuries occur. Leaving the scene of a fatal accident carries serious criminal penalties.

What’s Still Unknown: Whether additional charges will be filed against the two men as the investigation continues.