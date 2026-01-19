Listen to this post

What’s Happening: The city installed a new park sign at the location formerly known as Windsor Park Meadows. DeJulio has served on the Sandy Springs City Council since December 2005 and held the position of Mayor Pro Tem.

The Path Forward: The park remains open to the public under its new name. Future visitors will see the dedication to DeJulio’s service when they enter the park.

ON MODERN LIFE: “And just when I think I might actually get to buy gas—a purpose for which I clearly stopped here—it hits me with the upsell. “Would you like a car wash?” No. I wouldn’t like a car wash. I’m here for fuel, not a mediocre drive-thru pressure washer that leaves my car looking like it fought a raccoon.”