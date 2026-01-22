Listen to this post

Georgia saw the 4th most ICE raids in the country in 2025, resulting in more than 8,000 people being taken into custody. Across the state, most cities have been compliant in working with ICE to put detainees in custody.

In Lumpkin, playwright Lee Osorio has been moved by hearing the stories of those detained by ICE and has decided to take action in his own way.

Inspired by the stories of those who were taken into custody at the Steward Detention Center by ICE, Osorio wrote the play titled “Prisontown.”

The show features a “95 percent true story” set in Lumpkin. The play follows a writer who returns to find his home in crisis following the treatment of citizens by ICE agents.

The Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin is a privately run immigration detention center owned by CoreCivic and managed by ICE. The total capacity for the detention center is 1,752 people. However, as of spring 2025, the number of inmates is reported to exceed 2,300.

Due to recent actions and media coverage, Georgia citizens have begun to take higher notice of interactions between ICE agents and citizens.

Alma Bowman, a documented U.S citizen, was released from the Stewart Detention Center in November after spending eight months in custody. After reporting to the ICE Atlanta Field Office for a routine check-up, Bowman was separated from her family and detained by ICE agents even though she possessed all necessary documents.

Stories such as Ms. Bowman’s have added to an ongoing social conflict present in the United States.

