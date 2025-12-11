A McDonough Middle School student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while crossing a street after school let out.

What’s Happening: The student was hit while trying to cross a road near the school. The crash happened off school grounds after students had been dismissed for the day.

What’s Important: Staff members, school resource officers and Henry County Police all responded to the scene. The school district has not released information about the student’s condition or injuries.

Between the Lines: Henry County Schools released a statement saying safety is their top priority, but they provided few details about what led to the crash or where exactly it occurred.

The Sources: Henry County Schools.