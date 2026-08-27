TYBEE ISLAND — Swimmers at Tybee Island should watch for jellyfish Thursday. Purple warning flags are flying along the beach.
Beach conditions: Tybee Island Ocean Rescue also posted yellow flags for moderate water conditions. Rip currents are possible, and swimmers should use caution.
If you are stung: Go to a lifeguard tower for a vinegar and water spray.
Check before you swim: Current warning flags, water conditions and lifeguard staffing are listed at safebeachday.com/tybee-island.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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