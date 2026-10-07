A tropical storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico has Georgia in its potential path, with the worst conditions possible Friday night into Saturday.

What’s happening: Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the western Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to move north and east over the coming days.

What this means for you: Georgia could see flooding rains, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes, though the exact impacts depend on how the storm develops and which track it takes. Forecasters say significant uncertainty remains.

The path forward: The National Weather Service says impacts are most likely Friday night through Saturday. Residents should check for updates at weather.gov/Atlanta as the forecast changes.