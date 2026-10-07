Forsyth County voters have three ways to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election: early in-person voting, Election Day voting at an assigned polling place, or an absentee ballot by mail.

Early voting: Four locations are open for early voting starting Tuesday, Oct. 13. Unlike Election Day, you can go to any of the four sites — you are not assigned to a specific one.

The four locations are:

Voter Registrations & Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive

Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road

Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road

Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road

Weekday hours run Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, all four locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 18, only the Voter Registrations & Elections Office is open, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sharon Springs Park Community Building is closed because of construction and will not be an early voting site this election. Johns Creek Baptist Church is filling in as the early voting location for the southern part of the county.

During the three weeks of early voting, a live map showing estimated wait times at all four locations will be available at www.forsythco.com/vote.

Election Day: Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, you must go to your assigned polling place. Some precinct lines and polling locations have recently changed, so verify where you vote before heading out at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. There is no voting on the Saturday, Sunday, or Monday before the election.

Absentee by mail: If you cannot vote in person, you can request a mail ballot online, by mail, or by emailing a signed application to absentee@forsythco.com. The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 23. Your completed ballot must be physically received by the Voter Registrations & Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count. A postmark by Election Day is not enough.

What to bring: All in-person voters must bring one of six acceptable forms of photo ID.

More information: Call (770) 781-2118 or visit www.forsythco.com/vote for a sample ballot and full election details.