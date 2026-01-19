Listen to this post

Atlanta has launched NotifyATL, a system that sends emergency alerts and community updates directly to residents’ phones and email.

What’s Happening: The City of Atlanta is promoting NotifyATL, an alert system that delivers emergency warnings and community news to residents through call, text, and email. Residents can sign up by texting “NOTIFYATL” to 24639 or visiting atlantaga.gov/notifyatl.

What’s Important: The system sends two types of alerts: emergency alerts including severe weather warnings and life-safety updates, and community news including service changes. Residents choose which types of alerts they want and how they want to receive them.

How This Affects Real People: Atlanta residents who sign up will receive direct notifications about severe weather, emergency situations, and city service changes on their chosen devices instead of relying on news or social media.

The Path Forward: The city is actively encouraging residents to register. How many people sign up will determine how effectively Atlanta can reach residents during emergencies and how quickly critical information spreads during severe weather or public safety incidents.

How It Works: Residents create an account through the NotifyATL portal where they enter personal details, select their time zone and language, and choose whether to receive emergency alerts, community news, or both. The system lets users register multiple devices including work and personal phones.

