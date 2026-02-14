Listen to this post

A county official designated a 300-year-old tree as protected from destruction Friday night, hours before Georgia Power planned to cut it down to make room for transmission lines

What’s Happening: The Chatham County Arborist classified the live oak on Little Neck Road as an exceptional tree under county law. Georgia Power has not said whether the designation will stop the removal. The utility gave homeowners notice Wednesday that the tree would be fully removed.

The Chatham County Land Disturbing Activities Ordinance treats exceptional trees as public landmarks and prohibits their destruction.

How This Affects Real People: Jim Ball and Allen Grizzard have lived in the home for years. Grizzard grew up on the property and has childhood memories tied to the tree.

The family posted about the situation on social media after rejecting the utility’s offer to let them keep wood pieces for art.