A Georgia business owner says she was treated differently at her bank when trying to get a simple debit card replacement.

What’s Happening: Alexis Vaughn has hired lawyers after an incident at an Ameris Bank branch in Alpharetta. She says bank staff racially profiled her while she tried to get a replacement debit card for her business account.

What’s Important: Vaughn says what should have been a quick visit turned into a 45-minute ordeal. The bank searched her business on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, called corporate headquarters without telling her, gave her a debit card that was later shut off, and put restrictions on her account that could lead to closure.

What She Says Happened: Vaughn has four accounts at Ameris Bank for her business and family. She noticed the bank teller was clicking a lot on the computer and then picked up the phone.

“Then I heard her say my name, my business name, and even discuss my balance. That’s when I really started paying attention,” Vaughn said.

She gave the bank multiple documents, including business filings and tax identification numbers. But the next day, during Thanksgiving weekend, she found out her new card had been shut off.

The Bank’s Response: The bank has called and apologized to Vaughn. But she says no one can explain why she was treated this way. Vaughn operates an insurance technology company with her husband, Martin Vaughn.

What Happens Next: Attorney James L. Walker Jr. is representing Vaughn. He plans to send a formal letter to Ameris Bank this week asking for a full explanation, corrective action, and diversity training programs. Walker is also working with Attorney Gerald Griggs, who is the state president of the Georgia NAACP.

“We have seen this happen at other banks, and it is appalling that in 2025 conduct like this mirrors what we saw in 1955,” Walker said. “We have notified the bank and expect answers, accountability, and a commitment to ensuring this never happens again.”

The Big Picture: Vaughn said she felt shocked and humiliated by the experience. She thanked members of the media, including Darlene McCoy Jackson, who supported her when the story broke. Walker said countless other people have reported similar profiling at the bank.