Fayetteville firefighters edged out the city’s police officers 95 to 92 in a chili cookoff last weekend at Line Creek Brewery.

What’s Happening: The two departments faced off in the first Guns and Hoses Chili Cookoff. Members of each department made and served chili. Attendees voted, and the Fire Department won 95 to 92. The event raised money for The Bloom Closet, a nonprofit that works with children in foster care.

What’s Important: The Bloom Closet gives free clothing, toiletries and school supplies to foster children, according to the city. The group also connects children with foster families. The city said the nonprofit helps thousands of foster children across Georgia each year.