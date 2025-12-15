What’s Happening: DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management emergency crews will close lanes beginning at 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Spring Creek Road in the 30033 ZIP code to repair a damaged sewer main.

What’s Important: Water service will not be impacted, but traffic delays are expected, and drivers are urged to use caution or avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Impact: Traffic controls will be in place during the overnight work to guide motorists through the area.

For more information, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management can be reached at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.