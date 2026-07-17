What’s happening: Sightings have come in from multiple neighborhoods and parks around the city. The trapping process takes time, the city says, because animals don’t keep a schedule.

What’s new: The city brought in professional wildlife trappers to focus on the areas where sightings have been most frequent.

About coyotes: Coyotes are showing up more often across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they are naturally shy and tend to stay away from people. They can look a lot like pet dogs, so residents are encouraged to remind children that coyotes are wild animals and should never be approached or fed.

What to do if you see one: Don’t run. Make yourself big and loud instead. Clap your hands, wave your arms, and make noise until the animal moves on.

What this means for you: Keeping coyotes away from your home comes down to a few habits: secure your trash, bring pet food inside, clean up spilled birdseed, and keep your pets close, especially around dawn and dusk.