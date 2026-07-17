CARROLLTON — Carrollton residents have been reporting coyote sightings in local neighborhoods and parks, and the city has hired professional wildlife trappers to remove them.
What’s happening: Sightings have come in from multiple neighborhoods and parks around the city. The trapping process takes time, the city says, because animals don’t keep a schedule.
What’s new: The city brought in professional wildlife trappers to focus on the areas where sightings have been most frequent.
About coyotes: Coyotes are showing up more often across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they are naturally shy and tend to stay away from people. They can look a lot like pet dogs, so residents are encouraged to remind children that coyotes are wild animals and should never be approached or fed.
What to do if you see one: Don’t run. Make yourself big and loud instead. Clap your hands, wave your arms, and make noise until the animal moves on.
What this means for you: Keeping coyotes away from your home comes down to a few habits: secure your trash, bring pet food inside, clean up spilled birdseed, and keep your pets close, especially around dawn and dusk.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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