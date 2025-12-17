Cherokee County residents can now sign up for a new emergency alert system that the county says will automatically send National Weather Service warnings to registered users.

What’s Happening: Cherokee County said it partnered with Motorola Rave to roll out Rave Alert for emergency notifications.

Residents can sign up at cherokeega-ema.org by clicking the Rave button.

For text notifications only, residents can text CHEROKEEEMA to 226787. Text messaging and data rates may apply.

What’s Important: The county said the service can send weather alerts, traffic alerts, and notices about hazardous situations that require evacuations.

What Officials Are Saying: “Rave Alert offers extensive options for emergency alerts to our residents,” said EMA Director Daniel Westbrook. “The system also gives us capabilities for non-emergent alerts to those who subscribed. We plan to launch that functionality in 2026.”

What To Know If You Used The Old System: The county said anyone who used Cherokee County’s previous mass notification system will need to create a new Rave Alert account. The county said those users should expect an opt-in email from Rave Alert later this week, but everyone must create a new account to receive alerts.

How Registration Works: Cherokee County said residents should enter only the required information when setting up an account, including an e-mail address, phone number, and address. The county said the address enables polygon technology so alerts can be targeted to specific areas during severe weather warnings.