The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is taking sign-ups for a two-night gun safety class open to the public this month in Carrollton.

What’s Happening: The class meets June 16 and June 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night at 900 Hays Mill Road, Building 200, Carrollton — the building previously known as Shot Spot.

What the Class Covers: The first night, June 16, focuses on Georgia gun laws. The second night, June 18, moves to a shooting range and a shooting simulator. The full curriculum includes:

Gun safety basics

Georgia firearm law

Live-fire range training, with a minimum of 50 rounds

Interactive shooting simulator

Who Can Attend: Participants must be 21 or older. The class is capped at 12 people.

How to Sign Up: Contact Captain Brian Finley at (770) 830-5916 ext. 2239 or by email at bfinley@CarrollSheriffGA.gov.