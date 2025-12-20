Hall County Animal Services removed 100 animals from a Gainesville home Friday after authorities were called to investigate a hoarding situation.

What’s Happening: Hall County Animal Services took custody of 100 animals from a house in the 4000 block of Honeysuckle Road on Friday, Dec. 19.

Hall County Animal Control arrived at the home around 10 a.m.

The rescue included 82 dogs, seven cats, eight rabbits, one horse, one bird and one fish.

What’s Important: The animals are being cared for at the Hall County Animal Shelter and are undergoing veterinary checks. Officials say they are not yet available for adoption or rescue.

How This Affects Real People: People who want to support the effort can donate to the Friends of Hall County Animal Services Fund or stop by the shelter to ask about adoption, fostering, or volunteering.

What’s Next: Hall County Animal Control is still investigating the case. More details may be shared as the investigation continues.