Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta and beverage company good2grow partnered to deliver nearly 1,600 weekend meals to students at Lockheed Elementary School in Marietta, where many families face food insecurity.

At a recent volunteer event, good2grow employees packed 258 meal bags for delivery. Each bag included kid-friendly items and good2grow’s signature juices, totaling about 1,860 pounds of food.

“Partnerships like this make our mission possible,” said Denise Bjurholm, executive director of Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta. “Thanks to good2grow’s generosity and hands-on involvement, hundreds of children will have meals when they need them most.”

The bags were delivered to Lockheed Elementary, where school leaders say community support plays a key role in student success.

“When our students feel cared for, they are better able to focus on learning and growing,” said Principal Dr. Tricia Patterson. “We are grateful for partners like Backpack Buddies and good2grow who invest in our kids and help us continue the positive momentum we’re seeing at Lockheed.”

The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between good2grow and Lockheed Elementary.

“At good2grow, we believe every child deserves a healthy start,” said Gunnar Olson, chief executive officer at good2grow. “We’re proud to continue supporting Lockheed Elementary and to join Backpack Buddies in addressing food insecurity in our community.”

Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta delivers weekend meals to 2,500 students at 50 Title 1 schools each week, working through 37 local partner organizations.