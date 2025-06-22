A Rome police officer turned into a hero for a tiny kitten in danger. The officer rescued the animal and decided to keep it as his own pet.
🚓 What Happened: Officer Evan Roden got a call that was different from his usual work. Someone found a kitten hanging by a string from a bicycle.
The officer rushed to help the scared animal and got it to safety. After making sure the kitten was healthy, Roden decided to adopt it himself.
💙 The Heart of It: Police work isn’t just about fighting crime. Officers like Roden show that protecting and serving means caring for everyone in the community.
This kitten went from being in danger to finding a loving home with the person who saved its life.
How to Read and Understand The News
When reading news, remember:
- Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
- Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
- Events happen whether we accept them or not
- Good reporting often challenges us
Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:
- What evidence supports this story?
- Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
- What would change my mind?
- Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?
Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.
B.T.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.